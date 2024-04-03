This lesser known European beach has the bluest water in the world

When picking the perfect locale for a beach vacation, travelers often seek out the bluest waters to frolic in and relax.

It’s no wonder why. Research shows that being near, in or under water offers a slew of benefits for our well-being. Blue spaces have a calming effect, helping to lower stress and anxiety and provide a respite to the over-stimulated states of mind we often find ourselves in.

To help travelers pick their perfect beach with stunning blue water, London-based travel agency CV Villas conducted a study in March to find the beaches with the bluest waters, according to scientific color theory. To do this, the team analyzed the RGB color codes of unfiltered Google map images of 200 popular beaches worldwide to see how close they compare to the YInMn Blue, an intensely vibrant blue shade discovered in 2016.

While most people imagine the most azure waters to be somewhere tropical like Maldives or Bora Bora, the research revealed that some of the bluest waters can be found in Europe, especially around Greece. (Nevertheless, travelers to the tropics will still find the water just as beautiful and relaxing.)

“Not only does our research highlight the stunning coastal destinations that Europe has to offer, but it also reinforces the allure of lesser-known gems like Pasqyra Beach in Albania,” said Ben Briggs, CV Villas’ head of marketing, in a statement. “We hope that our study gives recognition to the natural beauty that lesser-known destinations can offer to travellers who are seeking an unforgettable seaside experience – and getting the chance to say they have officially swam in the world’s bluest water.”

Here are the beaches with the bluest waters.

10. Los Lances Beach, Spain

Los Lances beach in Tarifa, Spain.

With vast sandy areas and dunes, the sprawling Los Lances Beach is aptly located on the Costa de la Luz, meaning the Coast of Light, in southern Spain. Situated along the Atlantic Ocean, the beach’s waters are a clear, deep blue. On a clear day, beachgoers can spot the silhouette of Morocco in the distance.

9. Ombros Gialos, Greece

On the Greek island of Sambros, Ombros Gialos Beach is ideal for adventurers as the hidden cove is only reachable by a winding road or boat. Although mostly rocky and sometimes with rough conditions, the small beach has a dock for swimmers or snorkelers to launch themselves into the bright turquoise sea.

8. Praia do Carvalho, Portugal

Surrounded by dramatic golden cliffs and a rock formation out at sea, this quiet beach is beloved for its clear turquoise waters. To access the beach, visitors need to walk through a man-made tunnel and stairs, where a tranquil sandy beach awaits on the other side.

7. Foki Beach, Greece

Situated on the Ionian island of Cephalonia, Foki Beach is named after the monk seals who used to frequent the beach. Flanked by olive and pine trees, the pebble beach features clear blue waters for swimmers and snorkelers. Visitors can meander around the beach via nearby trails.

6. Voulisma Beach, Greece

Also known as Golden Beach, this crescent-shaped beach is one of the most popular destinations in eastern Crete. With soft white sand and calm azure water, beachgoers enjoy spending the entire day there, stopping at nearby snack stands or renting umbrellas for respite from the sun.

5. Kaputa Beach, Turkey

As one of the most popular beaches along the Mediterranean coast of Turkey, Kaputa Beach is known for its gold sand and crystal clear waters. Nestled between two cliffs, the beach is only accessible by descending a steep flight of stairs that have been carved into the cliffside. Visitors can rent sunbeds and umbrellas to enjoy the beach.

4. Plage de la Verne, France

In the South of France's Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, Plage de la Verne is a charming pebble cove on the Saint-Mandrier-sur-Mer peninsula. Visitors can reach the beach via a coastal path. With just a little space for beachgoers to relax under the sun, the water is beautifully blue but not very swimmable.

3. Kassiopi Beach, Greece

Corfu’s Kassiopi Beach is a stunning bay with a white pebble beach and water so clear that people can see the fish right below the surface. Guests can enjoy sunbathing, swimming, snorkeling, paddleboarding or jet skiing, or wandering along a charming waterfront promenade with cafes and tavernas.

2. Paralia Mpouka, Greece

Located on the Ionian Sea, Paralia Mpouka is a spacious resort-laden beach with stunning water in various shades of bright blue. It’s also a popular beach destination, where guests frolic in the shallow water, kayak or paddleboard. Once the wind picks up in the afternoon, the favorite beach pastime activity is windsurfing.

1. Pasqyra Beach, Albania

Landing the top spot for the bluest water is Pasqyra Beach, or Mirror Beach. The beach earned its name for its crystal clear water reflecting the sun like a mirror. The coastline is known to be breathtaking, surrounded by rock formations and mountains. Visitors to the beach take a dirt road and descend a rocky path. While the water is beautiful, it’s known to get pretty crowded as the day goes on.

