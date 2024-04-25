Les Duggins, former Herald-Journal photo editor, Carolina Panthers photographer, dies

For over 50 years, Les Duggins captured photographic images of life in and around Spartanburg. These included photos from the sidelines of Carolina Panthers football games to concerts by The Marshall Tucker Band.

This week, his family and friends fondly remembered the celebrated photographer who died Tuesday, April 23.

In his vast career, Duggins, 69, worked as a photographer for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, B&B Studios, the Carolina Panthers, USC Upstate and Spartan Foods.

Tammy Whaley, assistant vice president for Advancement and Alumni Relations at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) Carolinas Campus, worked with Duggins for nearly 15 years at USC Upstate. Duggins worked as USC Upstate's official photographer.

"I rarely remember seeing Les Duggins without piles of heavy camera equipment draped around his neck," Whaley said.

"His professional photography captured people at the heights of their careers, in victory celebrations for athletic accomplishments, in tender family moments, and as they realized their dreams of graduations and wedding celebrations. Les leaves behind a bigger legacy than he could have ever imagined.

"His quiet demeanor, steady personality, and unflappable humor were guiding principles for our team," she said. "Les taught me invaluable lessons about life, work, and photography. He wasn't just my colleague but a good friend, a mentor, and a true inspiration."

Les Duggins Sr. was a photographer for the Carolina Panthers from 1995-2000.

Duggin's long career included work with Carolina Panthers

According to an article in USC Upstate's magazine, Duggins's photography career began in 1973 when he worked at B&B Studios and the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. In 1981, he opened his photography studio and, in 1990, became the manager of the creative service photography department for Jerry Richardson's company, Spartan Foods.

Richardson, the former owner of the Carolina Panthers, hired Duggins as the team's photographer, a role he would serve in from 1995-2000.

Danny Morrison served as president of the Carolina Panthers from 2009 to 2017, commissioner of the Southern Conference from 2001 to 2005, and director of athletics of Wofford College from 1985 to 1997, according to his bio on the University of South Carolina's website.

“Les was a terrific photographer, and it was great working with him during my time at Wofford, the Southern Conference, and the Carolina Panthers," said Morrison, professor of practice at the College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. "He had a keen eye for capturing unique photos, and, best of all, he did it in his wonderful, unobtrusive, kind, and gracious way. We will miss him.”

Doug Gray with Marshall Tucker Band, remembers Duggins

Doug Gray, an original member of The Marshall Tucker Band, remembered his friend capturing his iconic band's many concerts over the years.

“We are sad to hear of the passing of an old friend and gentleman who took photos of us many, many times for the Spartanburg-Herald Journal," Gray said. "Our condolences go to his family and all of his colleagues that represented us in such a fine fashion. May he rest with the best.”

Les Duggins Sr., second from the left, in this undated photo from the Duggins family.

Les Duggins' career with Herald-Journal

Duggins was the photo editor at the Herald-Journal from 2000 to 2007 and made many friends with his former colleagues at the hometown newspaper.

Carl Beck was executive editor for the Herald-Journal and worked closely with Duggins. "Les was a man of integrity and not afraid of hard work," he said. "He was especially talented as a photographer and won frequent awards. I am grateful that we had a chance to work together."

Lou Parris, the Herald-Journal's former Stroller columnist, said Duggins photographed his wedding 45 years ago when he worked for B&B Studio.

"I laughed with him that he didn't have much to work with, but he captured moments we still talk about," Parris said. "He was an always smiling friend who truly loved his work, and almost always at his side was his best friend, his wife, Sandra. That is something I greatly admired. His talents will be missed. And his contributions to our community will long be remembered."

Alex Hicks, senior photographer with the Herald-Journal, called Duggins a mentor and friend. "It was an honor to work with Les," he said. "He took me under his wing and gave me the opportunity to become the person and photographer I am today. His wife and sons greeted me as family every time I saw them. I have lost a friend, mentor, and father figure. As we say in the U.S. Navy, "Fair Winds and Following Seas," and for the Duggins family, 'May the wind of this great man's memory always push the Duggins family forward.'"

Tim Kimzey, a former Herald-Journal photographer, also considered Duggins a mentor and friend.

"Les was known as a workaholic," he said. "Not just in the sense that he loved the work, but he had a never-ending earnest drive to help others and make things better. Since having him as my photo editor, I've always told people he was 'the best boss I ever had,' which is true, but there's more.

"Les was an excellent photographer and knew so much about lighting and technique, along with an innate ability to understand and communicate with people to show their best."

Les Duggins' funeral arrangements

Duggins is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Sandra; his sons Les Jr. (Cassidy) and Jon Paul (Nicole); and his six grandchildren: Finley, Addie, Katherine, James, Margaret, and Charlie.

The family will receive friends at Cassidy and Les Duggins's home on Friday, April 26, from 4 until 6 p.m. and again on Sunday, April 28, at Cowpens First Baptist Church from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Cowpens First Baptist on Sunday, April 28, at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Josh Lee Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o USC-Upstate, 800 University Way, Spartanburg, 29303.

