Leesburg Police and Boys & Girls Clubs partner in LEAD-ership against drugs and violence

Leesburg Police Sgt. Shannon Walsh guides the Leesburg branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida at the L.E.A.D. graduation ceremony held for them on April 19.

The Leesburg Branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida took part in the Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence (L.E.A.D.) program last month, and the young members in their program graduated on April 19.

Leesburg Police Department and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida have been working together to direct a pilot program to teach a curriculum implemented by L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence).

L.E.A.D., which organizers assure is evidence-based, is a nationwide nonprofit that works with communities to help students understand the dangers of drugs and violence.

The program involves some 3,800 trained instructors across 44 states, and its curriculum is taught over the course of a 10-week program to educate youth on how they can make smart decisions without the involvement of drugs or violence.

Taking the L.E.A.D. as instructor this round, Leesburg Police Sgt. Shannon Walsh instructed kids in the sixth grade through high school, and she said she plans on teaching children in lower grades at the club at a later date.

"Sgt. Walsh began her professional career advocating for the safety of children, and she’s continued that mission in her current role as community services sergeant at Leesburg Police Department,” Police Chief Robert Hicks said in a press statement.

Along with Walsh, officials from the police department, the Lake County School Board, Lake County commissioners, L.E.A.D.'s vice president of program development, Beth Jones and, of course, parents attended the graduation ceremony.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Leesburg Boys & Girls Clubbers graduate from L.E.A.D. program