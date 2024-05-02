Lebanon motorcyclist killed in crash

May 1—A motorcyclist from Lebanon was killed in a crash in Nashville Friday night.

James White, 21, was killed after colliding with a Jeep Wagoneer at 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway.

The Metro-Nashville Police Department said that an investigation showed White had been riding a BMW motorcycle inbound on Broadway at a high rate of speed. When the driver of a Jeep Wagoneer pulled out of a parking lot at 1101 Broadway, White collided with the front corner of the vehicle.

Police said that there was no indication that either White or the driver of the Jeep were impaired.

White was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he died.

According to statistics compiled by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, there have been 849 fatal motorcycle crashes in the state since 2019. So far this year, there have been 33 fatal crashes involving motorcyclists.