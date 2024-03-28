Can you at least work half the year! Our smug WI legislature not doing enough. | Letters

So our Wisconsin State Assembly and Senate are packing it up for the year and it's not even April (“Legislature takes final votes of the year,” March 17)?

Where's the outrage? It is unfathomable how today's politicians have become so smug and self entitled while not representing the majority of their constituents.

Maybe they could work six months out of the year?

Cliff Hale, West Allis

