McConnell's negative influence on democracy leaves lasting impact in Wisconsin | Letters

Congratulations to Mitch McConnell as he steps down from his position of leadership in the United States Senate!

His legacy? His complicity in the demise of American democracy.

His influence has been far reaching and cannot be understated. Nowhere is it more apparent than in the shining example set by Wisconsin’s own Republican-controlled State Legislature, e.g. the subversion of the confirmation process for a sitting governor’s appointees to state boards and commissions.

Well played! Tragically for our country, and apparently the world as well, democracy was never really supposed to be a game.

Sandra Ocepek, Milwaukee

