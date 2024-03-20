Lawyer of third ex-MS 'Goon Squad' officer pushes for low sentence. See how long he got

Daniel Opdyke was the third former Rankin County deputy to be sentenced Wednesday in connection to a Jan. 24, 2023, incident resulting in the abuse and torture of two Black men.

Jeffery Reynolds, Opdyke's attorney, requested Wednesday morning for the ex-officer's sentence to be lowered to 7 years from the maximum range of 17.5 years for his “minimum” involvement in the crime. This request was not granted.

Opdyke was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Tom Lee.

"Mr. Opdyke, I don’t doubt that you were subjected to the corrupted influence of your superiors. ... You may not have been fully aware of what the Goon Squad was about when you decided to join, but you knew it involved the use of excessive force and tactics ... prior to the January 24 attack on Mr. Parker and Mr. Jenkins.," Lee said in the courtroom.

"You were not merely a passive observer, ... you actively participated in that brutal attack,” Lee added.

This comes after two other former officers connected to the so-called "Goon Squad" were sentenced by a federal judge to federal prison Tuesday.

Hunter Elward, 31, who shot one of the victims, was sentenced in federal court to 20 years in prison Tuesday morning. Shortly after, 46-year-old Jeffrey Middleton, described as the group's ringleader, was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison.

One other ex-officers who pleaded guilty in the abuse of Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon. Two additional former officers connected to this case will be sentenced Thursday, March 21.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Third ex-Rankin Co. deputy, Daniel Opdyke, sentenced to 17.5 years