Second ex-MS 'Goon Squad' officer sentenced for torturing 2 Black men. See for how long

Jeffrey Middleton was the second former Rankin County deputy to be sentenced Tuesday in connection to a case regarding the abuse and torture of two Black men.

Middleton, the alleged leader of the "Goon Squad," was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Tom Lee in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

Early Tuesday morning, former Rankin County deputy Hunter Elward was the first former "Goon Squad" member to be sentenced by Lee receiving 20 years in federal prison in connection to the case.

Former Rankin County sheriff’s deputy Jeffrey Middleton appears at the Rankin County Chancery Court in Brandon, Miss., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Middleton is one of six white former Mississippi law officers that pleaded guilty to state charges on Monday for torturing two Black men in a racist assault. All six had recently admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case.

Before imposing Elward's sentence, Lee called Elward’s crimes “egregious and despicable,” and said a sentence “at the top of the guidelines range is justified, more than justified."

“It’s what the defendant deserves. It’s what the community and the defendant’s victims deserve,” Lee said to the courtroom Tuesday morning.

Four other former law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to subjecting Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker to acts of torture are set to be sentenced Wednesday, March 20, and Thursday, March 21.

— This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Second former MS police officer sentenced in torture of 2 Black men