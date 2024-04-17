Lawsuit claims Glendale mayoral candidate gathered phony signatures to make ballot

A lawsuit against Glendale mayoral candidate Jamie Aldama looks to kick him off the ballot ahead of the July 30 primary election.

He’s facing accusations by a Glendale resident who alleges that 670 of the signatures Aldama’s campaign collected to qualify for the race were either forged, duplicated or represented non-registered individuals.

Timothy Schwartz’s complaint filed with the Maricopa County Superior Court on Monday also claims that members of Aldama’s campaign team who circulated his petition for signatures to qualify for ballot placement “systemically forged and falsified” several names.

According to the lawsuit, the signatures lacked a “reasonable resemblance” to the voters’ signatures on file with the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office.

Schwartz’s attorney, Timothy La Sota, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

Aldama did not return a call seeking comment.

Aldama, a former Glendale council member who resigned this month to run for mayor, is vying to oust incumbent Mayor Jerry Weiers.

To qualify for Glendale’s mayoral race, candidates needed 1,888 valid signatures, the lawsuit notes. Aldama’s petition filed with the Glendale City Clerk’s Office included 2,367 signatures.

At least 670 of them, Schwartz alleges, are invalid, which means Aldama only has 1,697 signatures, making the candidate ineligible for the ballot this summer.

Two trial dates have been set for the case. A virtual pretrial hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday. A virtual trial will occur on April 23.

Shawn Raymundo covers the West Valley cities of Glendale, Peoria and Surprise. Reach him at sraymundo@gannett.com or follow him on X @ShawnzyTsunami.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Lawsuit alleges Aldama forged signatures for Glendale mayoral ballot