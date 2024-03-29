Lawsuit accuses George Floyd scholarship of discriminating against non-Black students

A small group of people gather for a vigil on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder in Lafayette Square near the White House on May 25, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Minnesota's North Central University's George Floyd Memorial Scholarship for young Black students is being sued and accused of violating an anti-discrimination law.

A legal complaint filed with the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights on Monday says that the scholarship violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by exclusively qualifying for Black students. The law prohibits intentional discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin in any federally funded program or activity.

The complaint says the Minnesota public institution is discriminating against non-Black students, including those who identify as white, Hispanic or Asian, from being considered for the scholarship.

"Regardless of NCU's reasons for sponsoring and promoting the (scholarship), it is violating Title VI by doing so," the complaint said.

North Central University did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment Thursday.

Scholarship application remains open

The deadline to apply for the scholarship for the 2024–25 academic year is May 5, with the recipient being selected by June 7. The funds are renewable for four years for students who live on campus.

Among the application requirements are that the applicant must "be a student who is Black or African American, that is, a person having origins in any of the Black racial groups of Africa."

Additionally, students need to submit an essay and two letters of recommendations from community members, as well as demonstrate leadership roles.

Scholarship created in 2020 after Floyd's death

The scholarship was named after George Floyd, the 46-year-old Black man who was killed in Minneapolis by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer who held his knee on Floyd's neck while ignoring protests that he couldn't breathe.

North Central University President Scott Hagan announced the scholarship on June 4 at the Minneapolis memorial service for Floyd.

"It is time to invest like never before in a new generation of young black Americans who are poised and ready to take leadership in our nation. So, university presidents, let’s step up together," Hagan said, according to a 2020 news release.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: George Floyd university scholarship sued, accused of discrimination