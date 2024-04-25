Lawrence County tops in high school equivalency diplomas per capita in Indiana

BEDFORD — Lawrence County is leading the state in the number of residents who have obtained a high school equivalency. Joe Timbrook, director of career development for Lawrence County Economic Growth Council shared that fact and more with the county commissioners at their Tuesday meeting.

In the past five years, Timbrook said the economic growth council has helped 2,500 Lawrence County residents gain high school equivalency diplomas. The council's mission is to provide education and workforce development.

“We’re putting a dent in that number,” said Timbrook. “We’re actually leading the state per capita in the number of high school equivalencies gained.

“The Economic Growth Council, which we have renamed Grow Lawrence County, has been self-sustaining since 2018 and is fueled primarily by grants," he explained.

Timbrook also celebrated the council’s relationship with StoneGate Arts and Education Center and had people sign up for in-person and online classes at the meeting. He explained that online classes are not most people’s preference, as “Digital literacy is a problem.” Timbrook said providing education in that area is an area where the economic growth council could grow.

Also at the county commissioners meeting

The commissioners — Wallace Branham, president; Dustin Gabhart, vice president; and members Rodney Fish, county attorney David Smith, and Auditor Paula R. Stewart — also heard from Brad Bough and others.

Bough, president of the Lawrence County Veterans Service Office, talked about the upcoming Memorial Day celebrations and said 8,500 American flags will be placed on graves of Lawrence County's deceased veterans by Memorial Day, on May 27.

Bough said any family of a veteran who wants a flag can get one. “If you are a family member and we miss a gravesite, if you come to my office, I’ll give you a flag, regardless of when your loved one has passed away.”

Sheriff Greg Day reported that the jail currently holds 101 individuals in their general population, 77 males and 44 females. When asked, Day mentioned that it’s been a couple of months with 100 or fewer people in jail.

The next commissioners meeting will be 9:30 a.m. May 6, a Monday, rather than the regular Tuesday due to Election Day.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Lawrence County tops in high school equivalency diplomas in Indiana