Law enforcement in Sarasota, Manatee County to increase patrols near beaches during spring break

Spring break season is upon Sarasota and Manatee counties, and most law enforcement agencies in the area have increased their presence throughout March.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a appearance on Tuesday that 17 local law enforcement agencies across the state requested state assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Law Enforcement for spring break. South Florida will receive more than 60 state troopers, with most of them going to Miami Beach. Other cities like Daytona Beach and Panama City, will also receive back up.

So far, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is the only agency assigned an extra trooper during spring break, but Senior Trooper Kenneth Watson added that if any agency asks FHP for assistance, they'll always be able to help.

More: Road closed after fatal crash near Myakka River State Park, deputies say

Law enforcement agencies weren’t able to give exact numbers to protect officers or deputies who are serving, but most agencies assured that they will enhance their presence in and around beach areas during spring break. Deputies and officers across Manatee and Sarasota County will be reminding visitors and residents about city ordinances and write citations as needed.

In case you missed it: 2-year-old boy killed in Lakewood Ranch driveway accident, Florida Highway Patrol says

Sarasota Police public information officer Cynthia McLaughlin said that while the number of officers deployed depends on several factors, they have adequately staffed officers to handle the anticipated increase in visitors and activities.

“Our primary goal is to work collaboratively with the community to foster an environment where all can enjoy a safe and memorable spring break experience,” McLaughlin said. “Additionally, our specialty units remain on standby to promptly respond to any situations requiring their expertise and intervention.”

Holmes Beach Police Chief William L. Tokajer said that the department will have an increased presence in beaches and parking lots. The agency will be working alongside the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to increase their code of enforcement.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Randy Warren said that deputies will be assigned to the city of Anna Maria, and throughout March, additional deputies will be on duty to assist with the increased population and traffic. Drivers can expect to see members of the sheriff’s office traffic unit doing speed enforcement on Anna Maria Island.

While the Venice Police Department didn't request additional support from the FHP, they've increased their patrols along beaches and beach parking lots, Captain Andy Leisenring said. Additionally, officers will be increasing traffic enforcement on busy roads like: U.S. 41, U.S. 41 Bypass, and Venice Avenue.

Certain agencies in Sarasota and Manatee County will maintain their usual numbers of patrolling officers.

Bradenton Police public information officer Meredith Censullo said that there haven’t been any changes made in staffing during spring break.

“We are fortunate to be fully staffed with officers and will continue normal operations, including speed enforcement on heavily traveled roadways within our jurisdiction,” Censullo said.

George Turner, Longboat Key Chief of Police, said that the department will be maintaining a proper level of police patrols, not expecting a large influx of spring breakers. Turner said that they would add officers accordingly.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Patrols in Sarasota, Manatee counties to increase during spring break