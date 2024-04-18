Lauren Boebert Whines About ‘Theatre’ And You Already Know What Happened Next

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) received a reminder of her embarrassing ejection from a Denver theater following her latest post on X, formerly Twitter.

Boebert on Wednesday called out “more failure theatre” over the fight in Congress to secure aid to Ukraine and funding to tackle the crisis on the U.S. southern border.

More failure theatre…



The uniparty’s platform is America Last. https://t.co/CZin7rMmlb — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 17, 2024

The use of the word “theatre” prompted critics to recall Boebert’s “Beetlejuice” controversy from September 2023, when she and her then-date, Quinn Gallagher, were removed from the audience of the show for vaping, talking loudly and groping each other.

“Oh this is rich. Boebert talking about ‘theatre’ lolz,” wrote one commenter.

Added another: “The last thing you should be mentioning is a theater.”

Others agreed:

Oh this is rich. Boebert talking about “theatre” lolz 😂 — Maile (@MailePRMedia) April 17, 2024

The last thing you should be mentioning is a theater — Joe Rogaine™ (@higherconnecti3) April 17, 2024

Meanwhile you use the British version of the word Theater - such irony 🤣



Maybe if you spent more time watching theater than groping inside the theater, you'd already know that! — GQP_WTF (@GQP_WTF) April 17, 2024

If anyone knows about theatre failure — White Goodman (@GloboGym23) April 18, 2024

Well, you are the queen of theater failures — ADA mini-minnow (@Donnie0526) April 17, 2024

You probably should refrain from using "theater" and "theatre" for the rest of your life. We've seen your work. — JonQPublik (@jonqpublik) April 17, 2024

Uh oh…she’s mentioning the theatre. 👀👀 — Jon (@jfa0307) April 17, 2024

Perhaps you should stay away from the word theater — Make America Safer Today 🇺🇲 🇺🇦 (@MAST_Cyber) April 17, 2024

We know how you love a theatre — Maz (@Shrinkidnk) April 17, 2024

Can’t believe you reminded folks about the theater debacle 😬 — Rebecca/DitchLily 🟧 (@RDitchlily) April 17, 2024

theatre you say? 👀 👀 — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) April 17, 2024

