Lauren Boebert Whines About ‘Theatre’ And You Already Know What Happened Next

Lee Moran
Updated ·2 min read
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) received a reminder of her embarrassing ejection from a Denver theater following her latest post on X, formerly Twitter.

Boebert on Wednesday called out “more failure theatre” over the fight in Congress to secure aid to Ukraine and funding to tackle the crisis on the U.S. southern border.

The use of the word “theatre” prompted critics to recall Boebert’s “Beetlejuice” controversy from September 2023, when she and her then-date, Quinn Gallagher, were removed from the audience of the show for vaping, talking loudly and groping each other.

“Oh this is rich. Boebert talking about ‘theatre’ lolz,” wrote one commenter.

Added another: “The last thing you should be mentioning is a theater.”

Others agreed:

