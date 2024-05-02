Latino community rallies against Iowa law affecting undocumented immigrants

Members of the Latino community and their supporters rallied in Davenport against a new law in Iowa.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 2340 into law last month. It classifies being an undocumented immigrant as an aggravated misdemeanor. People at the rally call the legislation unconstitutional and say it goes against American values. Republicans behind Senate File 2340 argue it addresses the failures of President Biden on immigration.

