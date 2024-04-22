LASD deputy shot in back while sitting at traffic light; suspect arrested

WEST COVINA, Calif. - A suspect was arrested a day after a motorcycle deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was shot in West Covina while he was waiting at a red light.

Law enforcement announced that 47-year-old Raymundo Duran was arrested in San Diego County. He is accused of shooting Deputy Samuel Aispuro in the back in an ambush-style attack.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. Monday near the 10 Freeway, at the intersection of N. Baranca Street and E. Garvey Avenue. LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said Deputy Aispuro was sitting at a red light at the intersection when he was shot in the back. Aispuro was in uniform and on a marked LASD motorcycle.

He was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time, which Luna said saved his life.

During a press conference Tuesday, Luna said Duran was originally arrested for drunk driving. Through evidence, it was later determined that he was the suspected shooter. There are no additional suspects wanted in this case.

Raymundo Duran

Luna said Duran is a known gang member with an extensive criminal history that involves violent criminal acts. A firearm was recovered from his car at the time of his arrest.

Deputy Aispuro has been with the department for nearly two decades, and is married with two young children. He is at home recovering.