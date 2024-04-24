Las Vegas woman arrested, accused of mail theft, forgery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police arrested a woman on Saturday in an egregious case of identity theft in Las Vegas. The alleged victim was born in 1933, some 60 years older than her alleged identity thief.

Police said Amanda Bonney, 33, changed the other woman’s mailing address through the postal service late last year and subsequently opened various accounts in her name. She even attempted to buy a car through the online auto dealer Carvana. The car dealer, however, canceled the $18,541 transaction as they were unable to verify the alleged victim’s true identity.

The victim filed a report stating her Wells Fargo account was used without her consent and that she had lost some $24,000 from her account, according to the police report.

It is believed that Bonney, prior to her arrest, may have been staying with her boyfriend but that person escaped house arrest and still is not in custody, police said.

Bonney was arrested in Nye County in January and was in possession of an ID in the victim’s name as well as three credit cards. This allowed the police to obtain a search warrant for her known address. During the search, mail belonging to the victim and others were discovered in the residence, police said.

According to county records, Bonney is being held with no bail at the Clark County Detention Center on several counts of mail theft and other charges related to forgery, obtaining a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent, and obtaining and using someone else’s personal identity information for an unlawful purpose.

8 News Now spoke with Bonney’s family at the Las Vegas address where the mail was allegedly forwarded, according to a police report.

Bonney’s mother, who declined to provide her name, said Amanda no longer lives at their address and confirmed police had conducted an investigation at their home.

“I didn’t raise her like that,” she said.

The family also declined to be interviewed on camera.

Bonney is scheduled to be in court on Thursday, April 25. Court records also indicate that Bonney pleaded guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance in March 2023. That is a Category E felony.

