Las Vegas man exposes new scam in hopes of saving others from it

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Thieves are always thinking of new ways to steal money and now a Las Vegas man who almost became a victim of one is fighting back to expose scammers.

“It makes me very angry and that’s why I let this go as far as it did,” Bruce Allan who only wanted us to use part of his name explained. He is calling out the people who he said tried to scam him.

He told 8 News Now it all started with a phone call.

“She claimed to be working with the Nevada Energy Savings Program. So, I said what is the company name you represent. And she said well we will tell you that there are several we can choose from,” he recalled.

After the phone call, he was told a team member would be coming out to his house the next day. A man in an unmarked white van with no business cards or identification showed up to look at his AC unit. The man called himself Bayne. “He said like Wayne but with a B,” Allan recalled.

Allan let him look at his AC unit but refused to let him in his house. Bayne then told him he needed a new AC unit, and he was offered a $40,000 credit line from the company the man was supposedly with.

Sensing something was not right Allan called another air conditioning company he worked with before for a second opinion. It turned out his 10-year-old AC unit was fine. “They said we haven’t heard of that scam, but it definitely is not how HVAC companies do business.”

8 News Now reached out to the companies the man claimed to have worked for and they weighed in and said, “We have not had any service around that area. We also received a call from a homeowner and stated they also had someone knocking at their door and a call from ECO Air and Plumbing. We believe these are scammers. We hope homeowners don’t fall for this.” – Eco Air LLC

Allan did contact the police and NV Energy about the scam.

To ensure you don’t fall victim to scams, never share any personal information, especially over the phone, always ask for identification, and never pay anyone at your property.

You can report scams to the police and NV Energy at 702-402-SCAM and file a complaint with FTC at FTC.gov/complaint.

