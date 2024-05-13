Las Vegas gas prices falling as Memorial Day approaches

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Memorial Day just two weeks away, Las Vegas is getting a break at the gas pump as prices fell for the fourth consecutive week.

The average price of gasoline today in Las Vegas is $4.35 per gallon, according to a report by Gas Buddy. The website’s survey of 649 stations in the valley found the cheapest price at $3.49 per gallon at a Conoco station at 1452 N. Boulder Highway in Henderson.

The drop in the average price — 12.2 cents in only a week — is the biggest swing since a 13.2-cent increase reported on April 1. Prices were highest on April 15, when the average in Las Vegas was $4.58 per gallon.

Some independent stations have been beating the prices offered by big box club stores over the past month. But those club prices have started to come down, too. Prices were below $4 per gallon at several Costco and Sam’s Club locations on Monday.

Las Vegas is still well above the national average ($3.58).

Gas prices typically climb as Memorial Day weekend approaches, launching the traditional summer travel season across the country. But Gas Buddy said this year might be different.

“While pump prices haven’t exactly plummeted, we’ve seen the average price of gasoline drop in a majority of states over the last week as refineries finish maintenance and ramp up output of products like gasoline,” according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“With gas prices now nearing a 10-cent drop to the high we saw a few weeks ago, the future looks good as we get closer to Memorial Day,” De Haan said.

“While gas prices stand slightly above where they were last year, I expect most Americans will see prices fall before the holiday weekend, and I’m optimistic the trend could extend into June and beyond. I’m excited to say it does appear that for now, the worst is behind us,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.