Las Vegas-area pizza shop helps find homes for dozens of homeless animals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Boulder City pizza shop is helping find homes for dozens of homeless pets in a very unique way.

The Boulder City Animal Shelter created flyers of adoptable dogs and Vinny’s Little Italy sent them out with every pizza order by posting the flyer on top of each box.

A Boulder City pizza shop is helping find homes for dozens of homeless pets in a very unique way. (KLAS)

Within 48 hours all of the pets posted on the flyer were adopted. Many of the animals featured on the flyer came from a hoarding case that took place a few weeks ago.

The idea seemed to work so well that a new flyer with another group of pets is set to go out on pizza boxes next week.

