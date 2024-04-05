New Las Cruces City Manager looks into the city’s future

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — Ikani Taumoepeau is the new city manager for Las Cruces, New Mexico. He stepped into his new role on Monday, April 1.

Ikani Taumoepeau officially appointed as Las Cruces City Manager

Taumoepeau will serve three years in office with a salary of $216,000 along with a $500 monthly car stipend.

He was chosen out of nine candidates, which were all internal, to become the new city manager.

Taumoepeau was chosen after a divided vote where Las Cruces City Counselor Cassie McClure voted no.

His response to that “no” decision was that he promised to give his 120 percent.

KTSM asked Taumoepeau what he plans to do moving ahead in his new role and he said to execute the vision of city council.

“Moving ahead, we’re going to do it with ‘cariño.’ We have a saying, ‘Adelante con cariño,'” Taumoepeau said.

Before taking on the new role, Taumoepeau served as assistant city manager under Ifo Pili since 2021.

Taumoepeau said he’s already set items on his list to start taking care of the city’s budget.

“We have infrastructure needs, [we have] great potential for new parks, great potential for a new police station, a fire station,” Taumoepeau said.

Taumoepeau told KTSM that after figuring out the budget, public safety is on the forefront, especially after the tragic death of Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez in February 2024.

“It’s number one on the city councilor’s minds right now. To keep this community safe,” Taumoepeau said.

KTSM asked Taumoepeau what gets him up every morning to strive for the City of the Crosses, his response was the following:

“This is becoming my community. I mean, I say I live in this community, I’m here in this community, but they’ve been here their whole life. And so, I want to get there, I want to feel, I want to get to know everyone. I want to know people by their last names. That’s what gets me up in the morning,” he said.

Taumoepeau said his former position of assistant city manager remains vacant as he looks forward to filling the position quickly and internally.

To read more on the City of Las Cruces, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.