'Largest Floating Crane on Eastern Seaboard' Helps Baltimore Bridge Cleanup

The Chesapeake 1000, “the largest floating crane on the Eastern Seaboard,” according to the US Army Corps of Engineers, has been helping the cleanup efforts at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, removing large pieces of the structure

The timelapse footage here was taken on April 19, and shows the process at six times normal speed.

“Removing these large pieces will help open a Limited Access Channel that allows one-way ship traffic to the Port of Baltimore,” the Army Corps of Engineers said. Credit: US Army Corps of Engineers via Storyful

