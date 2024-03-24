Large tree falls on top of car on Upper East Side in NYC

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A large tree uprooted and fell on top of a car on the Upper East Side in Manhattan Saturday.

The incident happened next to Central Park along Fifth Avenue near East 93rd Street, according to the NYPD.

A tree planted on the sidewalk uprooted, fell on top of a car and smashed its windshield, Citizen app video showed. The branches of the downed tree extended across the street.

The tree was first reported down around 6:15 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported.

Members of the NYPD and FDNY responded to the scene of the incident.

A storm brought heavy rain and strong wind gusts to New York City on Saturday.

