Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes possible for Dallas-Fort Worth. Here’s when

North Texas is in store for several rounds of severe weather this weekend as large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

Thunderstorms will develop northwest of the Metroplex over Thursday night and spread into the region early Friday, according to the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office.

These storms will impact areas south of the Metroplex around Waco on Friday morning, before weakening further east later in the day. The main threats of these storms will be large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes, according to the NWS.

Spring is usually when North Texas expects to see more severe storms with the potential to spawn tornadoes. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex ranks No. 7 among metro areas with the most and more intense twisters in the last 20 years, a study found.

Severe storms will arrive in North Texas on Thursday and stick around into the weekend. National Weather Service Fort Worth

Another round of storms are possible Saturday, as a dryline will initiate storms west of the Metroplex, according to the NWS.

Severe storm timing on Saturday will be late evening through overnight, as large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

More storms are expected to develop on Sunday, mainly east of Interstate 35. Severe storm timing looks to be in the afternoon to evening hours as large hail and damaging winds are possible, according to the NWS.

Severe weather is possible for North Texas this weekend. National Weather Service Fort Worth

Rainfall totals this weekend will range between 1 to 3 inches, which will bring a potential threat of flash flooding, according to the NWS.

After a weekend of severe weather, it may continue in North Texas early next week.

“The threat for severe storms may continue into Monday, but this is largely dependent on the evolution of this weekend’s storms,” the NWS said.