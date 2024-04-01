Lansing, Ingham County 'turning the corner' on gun violence, prosecutor says

LANSING – The lack of a single homicide in the first three months of this year is evidence Lansing and the rest of Ingham County are bringing under control gun violence that peaked during the COVID pandemic, Ingham County’s prosecutor said Monday.

“I believe we are turning the corner on gun violence and gun-related crime,” Prosecutor John Dewane said in a statement. "In the first three months of this year, we can report this level of progress: We had zero homicides in Ingham County in the first quarter of 2024.”

Dewane said there were seven homicides during the first three months of 2021, and four in the same period in 2022. He noted that “in the vast majority of those cases, the deceased were teenagers or young adults.”

"This is unacceptable. Our community must come together to combat the gun violence," Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane says Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, as Lansing Police Chief Elery Sosebee looks on during a press conference addressing the recent rash of gun violence in the Greater Lansing area. "I assure you I will do whatever I can under the law to hold both youthful and adult offenders accountable for gun violence and murder."

Last year in the three-county area of Greater Lansing, where 24 people died from gunfire, stabbing or other violent means, only Clinton County was untouched by homicide. Three of those deaths were from the mass shooting at Michigan State University, and 15 occurred in the city of Lansing − slightly above the city's modern historical average but lower than in any year since 2019, according to State Journal records.

For comparison, the highest number of homicides came in 2021 when there were 36, including 26 in the city of Lansing. There were 17 in the city in 2022. Over the past three decades, the city has typically seen around a dozen homicides a year.

Shootings remain a concern

Shootings, however, were not down last year. As of Dec. 28, there had been 62 non-fatal shootings in the city, four more than in 2022, and shooting-related crimes were up slightly overall from the year before, police said.

Assistant Lansing Police Chief Rob Backus told the State Journal the increase was “concerning.”

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new public safety campus on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lansing. The new facilities will include the Lansing Police Department's headquarters and the city's lockup, a relocated fire station and the 54A District Court.

Non-fatal shootings are on the same pace as last year; the city of Lansing had 13 such shootings in the first three months of 2023, and has had 13 so far this year, Lansing Police Department spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis said.

Dewane, who took office by appointment on Dec. 31, 2022, said working with police and other community groups has helped reduce homicides.

“As Ingham County Prosecutor, I’ve worked with police, victim advocates, and community-based crime prevention groups to bring about real change in our public safety and address the issue of gun violence in greater Lansing,” he said.

“I believe we are turning the corner on gun violence and gun-related crime. There is more work to do and we must continue this effort to make Lansing and Ingham County a stronger, safer place to live and build the future. There are still too many illegal guns on the street, although Michigan’s new laws give us more tools to address this issue.”

He has taken a tougher position on gun crime than his former boss, Carol Siemon. He reinstituted the use of two criminal charges targeting gun crime, felony firearm and habitual offender statutes. Siemon had been reluctant to use both because of how they disproportionately impacted Black residents.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee told the State Journal he believes Siemon's policy "100% emboldened the criminals in the city," but cautioned that policy changes will take time to have an impact on shootings and homicides.

Efforts with community groups continue

Lansing specifically has worked with community groups to reduce violence.

"They need to know you love them - that someone actually cares," Aaron Blankenburg, 47, of Advance Peace said Friday, July 14, 2023, during an interview at Wainright Park in the Churchill Downs neighborhood in Lansing where he grew up. Blankenburg is a mentor and liaison working to mitigate disputes and gun violence amongst youth.

Advance Peace, a nonprofit that has been partnering with the city for more than a year, is a group that is using grassroots efforts to curb retaliatory gun violence.

Lansing last year gave the group $300,000 for its efforts, and Mayor Andy Schor included another $300,000 in his budget proposal that will go before the City Council later this spring.

Mark Totten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, whose jurisdiction covers Lansing, is also targeting violent crime. He told the State Journal in December he will "repeat and strengthen" an initiative used to target guns used in repeat crimes.

The "Safe Summer 2023" initiative ran through the end of September as a cooperative effort by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The idea was for law enforcement in Michigan to work more closely on cases in which a firearm was used in multiple shootings.

Totten's office agreed to help local law enforcement analyze firearms seized during criminal cases and as well as to prosecute cases in which firearms were connected to a previous shooting.

Focusing on such cases is the best way to stop the shootings that drive the gun violence in communities throughout the state and country, Totten told the State Journal.

