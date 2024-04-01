15-year-old accused in stabbing of two adults in Lansing on Easter

LANSING — Two people were stabbed on Easter Sunday by a teenager who police do not have in custody.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Waverly Road, near Grand River Avenue, according to Jordan Gulkis, a spokeswoman for the Lansing Police Department.

Officers found two people with "minor stab wounds," and neither sought treatment at a hospital, she added. A man, 34, and a woman, 32, were stabbed.

Police said a 15-year-old boy known to authorities is the accused in the incident, and he is not in custody.

Gulkis called the stabbing an isolated incident.

Additional information was not available.

