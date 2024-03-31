TYRONE TWP. – Three people, including a teen, are dead following an early Easter morning crash in Livingston County.

Two other people are being treated for injuries, and all five people in the vehicle were related, Michigan State Police said in a release.

State police said troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on US-23 near Faussett Road, north of Brighton, about 8:25 a.m. Sunday.

Three passengers in the vehicle, a 44-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, and a girl, 16, were all dead when police arrived, according to a news release from MSP.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, was transported to the University of Michigan Health hospital in Ann Arbor and is currently in stable condition, MSP said.

A fourth passenger, an 18-year-old man, was also taken to U-M and remains in critical condition, MSP said.

The vehicle was traveling southbound US-23 before leaving the road and rolling over, police said. They added no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information about the victims was available Sunday as police were working to notify next of kin.

The Livingston County Sherriff’s Office, Livingston County EMS and the Hartland Area Fire Department assisted state police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Joshua Pohl at (810) 227-1051.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: 3 dead in Easter morning crash in Livingston County