Landslide shuts down forest road west of Eugene; BLM deems it impassible

Windy Peak Road west of Eugene is currently impassible due to a landslide likely caused by ice-tipped trees following January's ice storm, according to officials with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Oregon and Washington.

The landslide has deposited sediment onto the road, eroded the road's surface, and scoured a channel to Greenleaf Creek, officials said.

Engineers with BLM reported they were exploring options for road repair and slope stabilization and would consider ways to plan for seasonal road closures to ensure public safety.

While the direct cause of the slide is unknown, officials believe that a shallow, fast-moving debris flow was triggered by ice-tipped trees. Ongoing erosion was still occurring in the upper area of the slide near the damaged road.

According to the BLM, similar geologic processes have occurred in the past, such as the landslides that created Triangle Lake and the ongoing slow-moving landslide at Lamb Creek.

Once the weather dries out, the soil is expected to stabilize for the season, but further movement may be triggered within the next few years during prolonged wet conditions in Lane County.

Warning signs were blocking vehicle traffic where pavement ends at the Deadwood Creek entrance and hazard flags were posted around the slide.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: US Forest Service road outside Eugene closed after landslide