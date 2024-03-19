Landslide: Emergency shuttle service to start Wednesday between Santa Paula and Ojai

Emergency shuttle service is expected to start Wednesday for residents blocked by a landslide on Highway 150 near Santa Paula.

The free shuttle service will operate Monday through Friday, according to the Ventura County Transportation Commission, or VCTC. Plans call for both southbound and northbound morning and afternoon trips in the area.

The slide buried a stretch of the rural state highway last month, blocking the only direct route between Santa Paula and Ojai. The California Department of Transportation has said it may be months before the road could even partially open. Crews cannot risk triggering additional slides that could damage nearby homes or utility lines in the area, according to the state agency.

Caltrans estimates roughly 3,200 vehicles used the stretch of the 150 daily. The closure leaves drivers to loop around through Ventura via Highways 126, 101 and 33 to reconnect with the 150 into Ojai. For some, a 14-mile roundtrip commute is now 90 miles.

Officials say the temporary shuttle, which will be operated by MV Transportation, likely would run until the road at least partially opens. Caltrans officials have said that could happen by late May.

Southbound morning and afternoon trips will depart Steckel Park and make stops at Thomas Aquinas College, The Summit at Topa Lane, Stonegate Road near Mupu School and Santa Paula City Hall. The driver will stop by request at Vons at Highways 33 and 150, officials said.

Northbound morning trips will depart Santa Paula City Hall and make stops at The Summit at Sisar Road, Thomas Aquinas College and Steckel Park. Northbound afternoon trips will depart either Stonegate Road or Santa Paula City Hall. The driver will stop by request at Vons at Highways 33 and 150.

After the landslide, residents also urged agencies to create a pedestrian path around the slide — one that could allow them to park, walk around it and then get picked up by a shuttle on the other side. If that path does happen, officials said the shuttle could adapt its route.

The exact cost to operate the shuttle will depend on usage and how long the road stays closed. But officials estimated it could cost roughly $50,000 if the shuttle runs through May. VCTC plans to seek reimbursement for those costs from state or local relief funds.

To see the shuttle schedule, go to goventura.org/about/media-center/ and click on the March 18 news release. For more information, passengers also may call the Regional Transit Information Center at 800-438-1112.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura County landslide: Emergency shuttle service to start