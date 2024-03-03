More rain on the way for Ventura County; landslide could keep Highway 150 closed into May

As Ventura County began to dry out Sunday, the latest forecast called for more rain later in the week.

Most of the county recorded less than an inch of rainfall over the past several days. By Sunday morning, the rain had moved out of the area, leaving a small chance of showers. No major problems were reported, but authorities had cautioned that even moderate rainfall can cause issues for the already-soaked hillsides.

For the next couple of the days, the county was expected to get a bit of a break from stormy conditions. The next rain could start late Tuesday or early Wednesday, said Rose Schoenfeld, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The storm is expected to bring relatively light rainfall for most areas before tapering off Wednesday night.

Landslides scar rain-soaked hills

Near Santa Paula, a stretch of Highway 150 remains closed because of a landslide that has covered lanes in mud and debris since Feb. 21.

The slide was one of at least four reported locally during February storms and prompted an evacuation warning for several nearby homes. The pile of mud stretches close to 170 feet long and 15 feet high.

The highway between Santa Paula and Ojai is closed in both directions from Steckel Park to Stonegate Road. It could be the end of May before the road partially reopens, the California Department of Transportation said Friday.

The slide shutdown the only direct route between Santa Paula and Ojai, leaving drivers to loop around through Ventura via Highways 126, 101 and 33 to reconnect with the 150 into Ojai.

Community meeting to be held

State geologists are assessing the slide and will recommend a plan to remove it and make repairs, Caltrans said. In the meantime, the agency is looking at temporary options such as a pedestrian detour.

A couple miles north of the slide, February storms also undermined a slope under the highway. One lane is closed at the spot.

A virtual community meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday with Caltrans officials and county supervisors Matt LaVere and Kelly Long. To register for the meeting, residents can send an email to District1@Ventura.org. A second community meeting at a Santa Paula location is expected to be announced shortly, officials said.

How much rain fell in Ventura County

In the latest storm, Oxnard, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks and Ventura recorded roughly three-quarters of an inch of rainfall, according to preliminary figures from the Ventura County Watershed Protection District. Camarillo and Port Hueneme received over a half-inch.

Ojai recorded close to an inch of rain and Moorpark recorded 1.33 inches.

To sign up for emergency alerts in Ventura County, go to readyventuracounty.org/vc-alert. For information about evacuations and potential road closures, go to vcemergency.com.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: More rain on the way; landslide may keep state highway closed into May