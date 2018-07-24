How the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a program everyone loves, became a political football

Backpackers at their campsite just before sunrise on the Appalachian Trail in Beans Purchase Township, N.H. (Photo: Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

A federal program that has protected natural areas throughout the United States and has provided recreation opportunities for Americans since the mid-’60s is set to expire on Sept. 30 — unless Congress acts.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), which Congress established in 1964, does not use taxpayer dollars. Instead, earnings from offshore oil and gas leasing go to federal, state and local governments to acquire and protect forest, water and wildlife areas. In nearly every congressional district, LWCF helped set up recreational activities on these public lands, including playgrounds, sports fields, picnic sites, community recreation centers and hiking trails. The Grand Canyon, the Appalachian Trail and Central Park have all benefited from LWCF.

If LWCF enjoys widespread support among Democrats and Republicans, why is it so close to expiring? Congress has become synonymous with gridlock and inactivity, so it’s not too surprising that an issue would be neglected while the clock is ticking. But it is somewhat astonishing that this would happen to a beloved federal program with cross-party support.

There’s a contingent of conservatives who say LWCF has been misused to facilitate government land grabs. But they mostly just want it to be reformed — not eliminated. They argue that LWCF money should go toward the deferred and routine maintenance of public land we already have rather than to more acquisitions.

Jon Asher, a senior representative in government relations for the Wilderness Society, a land conservation nonprofit, said LWCF is not nearly as controversial in local communities as it is in Washington.

“Trump-supporting conservative county commissioners love the program, and then on the flip side folks who are more liberal love the program as well,” Asher told Yahoo News. “Unfortunately, things that are incredibly popular off the Hill can become politicized on the Hill, no matter what happens.”

According to Asher, LWCF is a victim of its own success and popularity, and some more moderate Republicans are willing to hold LWCF hostage to push through other policies that don’t have bipartisan support.

“Because it’s so popular, you have members who see it as something that can get votes. They like to keep it around in case they can attach it [to a proposal with less bipartisan support]. They don’t want it to move without compromise or concession on things they care about.”

Bison on the prairie below the Teton Range in Grand Teton National Park. (Photo: Matt Anderson Photography/Getty Images) More

Asher denied that LWCF has turned into an engine for government land grabs and said roughly 90 percent of any federal investment into LWCF goes toward purchasing inholdings: privately owned property within the boundaries of a national park or other protected area. The idea is to keep someone from building, say, a trophy home in the middle of Grand Teton National Park.

“There’s a divide there where, ideologically, [small government conservatives] want to be purists, but the reality is there are special places,” Asher said. “LWCF isn’t just going out buying up millions of acres of formerly private land, as they like to sometimes paint a picture that it does.”

As an example of targeted, specific acquisitions with broad local support, he said access routes to popular trails or climbing areas are sometimes on private property, so permission is needed to reach them.

“In working with local communities and willing private landowners, those kinds of surgical acquisitions can really exponentially increase conservation or recreation values,” Asher said.

It’s not uncommon for a program to expire but then get renewal and receive further funding. In December 2015, after LWCF expired for the first time in 50 years, Congress voted to extend its authorization for another three.

But Asher said the Wilderness Society is concerned that the Trump administration may be a wild card. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said he supports LWCF but he cut the program’s acquisition budget by 95 percent in its fiscal 2019 budget proposal, arguing that the government has a backlog for maintaining the national parks and that this should be addressed before any further land acquisitions are funded.