Gunman opens fire on Toronto street, injuring over a dozen people

A shooting that erupted in the middle of a Toronto street Sunday night left two people dead and 12 others injured, authorities said. The shooter, a 29-year-old man, is also dead, according to Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

An innocent bystander, a “young lady,” died in the exchange of gunfire, Toronto police said, adding that another girl, 8 or 9 years old, was in critical condition. The other 11 people were being treated at a hospital after all the victims were struck by gunfire.

The shooting took place near Danforth Street and Logan Avenue, which is in the city’s Greektown neighborhood, often referred to as The Danforth. (GMA)

