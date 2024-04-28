Lancaster Police Department hosting May events including Police Memorial Ceremony

LANCASTER -- The Lancaster Police Department is hosting events in May. Here is the rundown:

Police Memorial Ceremony – From 11 a.m. to noon May 3, in downtown Lancaster the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Forest Rose Lodge 50 and the Lancaster Police Department will be hosting the Memorial Service “To Honor Fallen Police Officers in Fairfield County who gave their lives in service to others." The event will start at 11 a.m. at the Lancaster downtown gazebo. The Lancaster Police and Fire will be present along with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department and the Fairfield Medical Center Police Department.

Light Ohio Blue – From 5 to 8 p.m. May 8, the Lancaster Police Department is the host city for the start of the 2024 Light Ohio Blue event with several hundred police vehicle parade through Lancaster. The event honors and brings awareness for Police Officers killed in the Line of Duty. The parade will start from the Tree Church located at 721 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster. There is a private event inside the Tree Church in the beginning, but the spectator event will begin as the vehicle parade leaves the church. The parade will exit onto Sixth Avenue eastbound, Right on High Street, Right on Main Street through the downtown area and head out 22 toward Amanda.

