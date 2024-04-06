Laguna Beach residents in fear after man terrorizes neighborhood for more than a year

Laguna Beach residents are fearful and frustrated after a man has continued to break into homes in the area for more than a year.

“It’s horrifying,” local resident Todd Williams told KTLA’s Mary Beth McDade. “Knowing that he’s walking around peoples’ houses and breaking into houses.”

Williams lives near Calliope Street and Catalina Street and said he has seen the suspect on his property at all hours of the day. He’s now fearful after the man eventually broke into his guest house and stole from his property.

“He would be here at 8 a.m., he would be here at 6 p.m.,” Williams said. “He’s even here at 5 a.m.”

Williams said his property isn’t the only one in the neighborhood that has been targeted. The suspect has allegedly targeted other homes and is accused of sleeping in one resident’s vehicle.

Residents in Laguna Beach are frustrated after they say the same suspect has continuously trespassed and broke into their several times. Local resident Todd Williams spoke with KTLA on April 5, 2024. (Todd Williams)

Ring camera footage from a Laguna Beach homeowner shows a suspect roaming around the property. Local resident Todd Williams spoke with KTLA on April 5, 2024. (Todd Williams)

Ring camera footage from a Laguna Beach homeowner shows a suspect roaming around the property. Local resident Todd Williams spoke with KTLA on April 5, 2024. (Todd Williams)

Todd Williams says the suspect has been terrorizing his Laguna Beach neighborhood for more than a year. Williams spoke with KTLA on April 5, 2024.(Todd Williams)

The suspect has been confronted by Williams and others who live in the area, but they said he would simply yell and scream back at them.

Williams identifies the suspect as Daniel Moretti. He said he and his neighbors have called the police several times but it’s frustrating that Moretti seems to be released soon after being arrested.

Williams said law enforcement has always shown when up called, but officers have told him that their hands are tied when it comes to punishment for the suspect.

“I just find it so disheartening,” Williams said. “He gets arrested and then is literally on the street again the next day.”

Some neighbors have filed restraining orders against Moretti, but Williams said the suspect hasn’t obeyed them.

He is hoping that something will be done soon to keep Moretti away from their homes before the next incident potentially turns dangerous.

