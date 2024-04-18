Reserve ladder truck catches fire at Concord Fire Station

A reserve ladder truck caught fire inside the bay at Concord Fire Station 8 Thursday morning.

The bay area was filled with heavy smoke, but firefighters were able to safely get to their firefighting gear, remove the engine truck from the station, pull the hose lines, and immediately begin fire suppression.

Firefighters said additional fire units were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was brought under control shortly before 4:30 a.m.

ALSO READ: 3 firefighters hospitalized following 2-alarm house fire in north Charlotte

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters said that while there is smoke damage to the building and cleanup work is underway, Fire Station 8 will remain operational and be in service.

VIDEO: 3 firefighters hospitalized following 2-alarm house fire in north Charlotte











