Lacey man emerges from home with shotgun after report of domestic violence, police say

A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes tied to domestic violence over the weekend, and when police arrived he emerged from his home with a shotgun, according to Lacey police and Thurston County jail information.

The man was booked into jail about 3 p.m. Sunday.

Before then, Lacey police were dispatched to the 6000 block of 57th Avenue Southeast, which is an address located east of College Street and north of Yelm Highway in Lacey.

The man allegedly threw his wife’s phone and broke it and yet the 911 call she was trying to make still went through to local dispatchers, said police in a social media post.

Officers responded and searched for the residence “when a male walked out of a home holding a shotgun. He saw officers, and retreated back into the house, returning a short while later without the gun. He walked towards officers, and was detained,” said police in their post.

Police later contacted the man’s wife who said that she and her husband were getting divorced.

She allegedly told police that her husband had gone through her phone and became angry at some messages she had received.

“When he confronted her, he struck her in the face, which was still red and swollen on scene. He also threatened to kill her while holding the aforementioned loaded shotgun,” police said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony harassment, domestic violence; simple assault, domestic violence; malicious mischief, domestic violence; and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can call or text 911, call Thurston County non-emergency dispatch at 360-704-2740, or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.