Lacasa opens new apartment home

Apr. 24—GOSHEN — Lacasa hosted a ribbon cutting and open house Wednesday afternoon for a newly rehabilitated apartment building at 409 E. Madison St.

Brad Hunsberger, Vice President of Real Estate Development for Lacasa, said the property marks the nonprofit's seventh whole building remodel in the neighborhood in the last five years.

"This one in particular was a partnership because the City of Goshen and (Community Development Block Grant funds) and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority," he noted.

The property boasts four energy-efficient one-bedroom apartments to become available in the coming weeks.

"We're excited about the transformation," he said.

Including other ongoing projects, Lacasa will have a total of 23 new units and 22 preserved or rehabbed units in the next year.

"It's community partners like Lacasa that really make such a difference in creating a vibrant community," Goshen Mayor Gina Leitchy said.

Living near the property, Leitchy said she was excited to see the final results.

"I've seen this transformation from a property that was sort of on the end, to what is now a beautiful property that will help address the incredible housing needs that our community has," she added.

U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym R-2nd District was unable to attend the event but sent field representative Savannah Smallwood to read a message from him.

Lacasa President & CEO Jeremy Stutsman also thanked project sponsors Thor Industries, Genesis Products, and Lake City Bank.

"We're proud to be a part of a community where groups come together to get things like this completed, proud to be a part of a community where you've got a chamber of commerce that's not just worried about business but worried about community as a whole," he said.

