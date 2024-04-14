L.A. County Public Health Warns About Traveler With Measles Visiting Local Attractions, Including Universal Studios And Santa Monica Pier

Los Angeles County health officials released an exposure warning Saturday regarding an unidentified traveler with measles who visited locations in the county between March 30 and April 1.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it had received notification from the California Department of Public Health of the disease carrier. The nonresident traveler visited nearly a dozen locations those three days, mostly in Universal City and at the Sheraton hotel on West Century Boulevard near L.A. International Airport.

The individual visited Universal’s trolley and several rides, the Sheraton’s gym, and local restaurants, according to health officials said. The complete list is linked here.

Other possible exposure locations are still under investigation.

Health officials said anyone visiting the exposure locations on the specified days should confirm they’ve been vaccinated against measles.

“Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know you have it and can lead to severe disease,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said in a news release, adding that the disease “is highly contagious for those who are not immune to it.”

Symptoms can manifest as far out as three weeks after exposure.











