What to know about the Mississippi District 2 Republican runoff. See details

Tuesday is the congressional runoff election for District 2, and candidates Andrew Scott Smith and Ron Eller are vying for the last few votes to take the Republican nomination.

Last month, Eller won 14,735 votes, garnering him only 46.5% of the total ballots cast, while Smith received 11,374 votes, consisting of 35.9%. Taylor Turcotte, who came in third place last month, winning 5,570 votes, will not be on the ballot. But Turcotte did affect the election.

In order to win an election, a candidate needs at least 50% of the vote plus 1, which neither Eller nor Smith received last month.

The winner of Tuesday's primary will face longtime Democratic incumbent Bennie Thompson in the November general election.

Who can vote in the runoff?

Ron Eller (left) and Andrew Scott Smith. The two candidates for the Republican nomination in the Mississippi congressional District 2 race are set to head off against one another again Tuesday.

Voting in Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff is available to anyone who voted in the March 12 Republican primary election as well as any registered voter in District 2 who did not make it out to the polls in any party’s primary on March 12. However, anyone who voted in the March 12 Democratic primary cannot vote in the Republican runoff.

How to find your voting precincts:

Along with providing access to other information, registered voters can use the secretary of state's My Election Day tool to locate their polling place. My Election Day also provides voters with a sample ballot, a list of current office holders and contact information for local election officials.

Voters can also contact the secretary of state's website to find more information about polling locations and contact information of election commissioners.

Voting precinct addresses in District 2, include 664 S. State St., 886 N. Farish St. and 1133 Pleasant Ave., to name a few. People can also visit the secretary of state's website to find other polling locations and which ones they should show up to vote.

Who is on the ballot?

District 2 stretches along the Mississippi River on the border of Arkansas and Louisiana, and it comprises about 40% of the state, including most of Jackson.

Eller and Smith will be the only candidates on the ballots.

Smith, who works in Jackson as an insurance agent, told the Clarion Ledger he wants to help create more economic development in his district and also work on education issues.

"All my voters are super energized," Smith said. "I've been out there pounding the pavement, meeting people where they are and making sure that they know about the runoff and get them back to the polls."

To win, Smith will need to pull votes from the Jackson metro-area, which came out in support for Eller last month. Smith won many voters in Panola and Grenada counties, and he will need to maintain those areas as well.

Eller said he is focusing his campaign toward improving education standards in both schools and in prisons, conservative policies on immigration and creating an environment in which people can be educated and get more jobs.

"I feel good going into the runoff," Eller said. "I won by 10.6%, and if we have a good fair turnout, we will be victorious tomorrow once again."

Despite the positive words toward Tuesday's runoff, Smith appears to be attacking Eller's reputation as a conservative politician, Eller said.

Smith said to the Clarion Ledger that he received and has been circulating copies of Eller's voting record, which show he voted in Democratic primaries in 2016 and 2020 but do not say which candidate he voted for specifically.

Smith said he circulated Eller's voting record to be "transparent" with Eller's voters.

"All I did was put Ron(Eller)'s voting record out there, and I think that speaks for itself," Smith said.

Eller said he voted in those primaries not to support Democratic candidates, but to try and vote in an opponent who would lose to Republican candidates on the general election ticket, such as former President Donald Trump. In 2016, Eller said he voted for Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders, who was running against Hilary Clinton, because he believed Trump could beat Sanders easier than he could defeat Clinton.

Otherwise, Eller said he has been actively campaigning to try and close his narrow 3.5% gap to receive the Republican nomination.

"The times that I've voted across the party was not to vote for a Democrat per se," Eller said. "It was to increase the likelihood for a Republican candidate to be victorious."

When do polls open?

Polls will open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close Tuesday at 7 p.m. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. can still vote as long as they stay in line.

What should you bring the polls?

Mississippi voters are required to provide photo identification when voting, commonly known as Voter ID. Below are acceptable forms of Voter ID:

A driver's license (including a Digital ID provided by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi

A United States passport

A government employee ID card

A firearms license

A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community/junior college

A United States military ID

A tribal photo ID

Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any state government

A Mississippi Voter Identification Card

A voter who does not have photo ID on election day will be asked to vote via affidavit ballot. They will then have five business days to show an acceptable form of photo ID or apply for a Mississippi Voter ID Card, at their local circuit clerk’s office.

Voters should also consider bringing water and a cell phone with them to the polls in anticipation of lines. Voters who have difficulty or questions can contact the secretary of state's elections division at 1-800-829-6786.

What if I voted absentee or affidavit?

Absentee and affidavit voters can track the status of their ballots through the My Election Day tool as well. There is a new tracker for both absentee and affidavit ballots. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by election day to be counted.

How can I follow the results?

Preliminary results will begin to be announced shortly after the polls close at 7 p.m. The secretary of state will not release official results on primary night, but preliminary statewide figures will be posted live to the Clarion Ledger's Mississippi Election Results page at www.ClarionLedger.com.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What to know about Mississippi's Republican primary runoff election