Kissimmee family searches for woman reported missing for nearly two weeks

A Kissimmee family is desperately searching for their daughter.

Police said 25-year-old Claudia Pena has been missing since last Saturday.

Officers said that was the last time her family saw her.

Surveillance video shows Pena leaving her mother’s home with her husband, 23-year-old Nicolas Alvarez.

She was driving a blue 2009 Nissan Sentra with a large sticker of the Virgin Mary on the back window.

The car also has a Florida tag 561-8TD.

Police said the car was last seen in Saint Cloud.

Channel 9 spoke with Pena’s mother and brother who said they are hoping she comes back home.

“I need my daughter,” said Claudia’s mother Ana Boza. “I have to say, I want that she be with me I want she be safe, she’s good.”

Kissimmee police said they have not opened a missing persons case for her husband.

