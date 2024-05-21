King Charles Ruffles Feathers With Landmark Change at Windsor

King Charles III changes 200-year-old tradition at Windsor Castle. ABOVE: King Charles III visits the local hospital for a royal engagement on Tuesday, April 30.

King Charles III made another historic decision, but this one isn't being celebrated by all–especially his neighbors at Windsor Castle.

The 200-year-old tradition of offering free admission to Windsor Castle for local residents will no longer be a perk for those who live nearby as of Saturday, June 1. A practice that, according to local reports, began in 1825,

Instead, the Royal Collection Trust explained to the BBC that it will put a discounted fee in place–which cuts the price of regular admission in half–for community members with a Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Advantage Card.

Parliamentary candidate Julian Tisi is among the many who oppose the big change announced shortly after Charles' net worth soared beyond that of the late Queen Elizabeth. “During the season, residents gladly welcome tourists to their shops and restaurants, they drive them around in taxis and are happy to give directions in the street," Tisi said. “In return, we get to live and work near one of the most iconic buildings in the world – and visit when we choose.”

While the castle is a private residence owned by the royals, it's also open to visitors throughout the year. A spokesperson for the trust told the outlet it “regularly" reviewed its pricing, and updated its policy to "be in line with other businesses in the borough."

“We are continuing to explore ways to make the Castle as accessible as possible to visitors from the local area, with current initiatives, including free visits for community organisations working with under-represented groups, and a travel subsidy and access scheme for schools working with children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds," the spokesperson added.

The move comes amid a hot streak of changes and royal firsts made by the 75-year-old monarch.

Just last month, Charles made an unprecedented decision about Balmoral Castle, followed by a significant update to Sandringham Estate and the revision of a 50-year-old tradition to his charity.

All of this comes amid the king's battle with an undisclosed type of cancer he was diagnosed with earlier this year.

Last week, Charles addressed his ongoing treatment plan, describing a rather unpleasant side effect he's reportedly had to overcome.

While visiting the Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, to officially hand over one of his military titles to Prince William on May 13, Charles explained he'd lost his sense of taste. The king declined to clarify whether or not experts have told him to expect this to be a temporary issue or something that could become permanent.

Still, he hasn't let that stop him from fully returning to his royal duties, as days later, the king announced his first overseas engagement since taking some time off to assess his diagnosis.

