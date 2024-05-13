King Charles Gives Unsettling Health Update Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles III

King Charles III is sharing a rare glimpse into his battle with cancer.

While visiting the Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, to officially handover one of his military titles to Prince William on Monday, May 13, the king described a rather unpleasant experience he's also had to overcome, which he's credited as nothing more than a side effect from treatment of the disease.

While undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer, the 75-year-old monarch has reportedly lost his sense of taste, per The Daily Mail. He declined to explain whether or not experts have told him to expect this to be a temporary issue or a permanent by-product of the medical care.

Official handover in which King Charles III passes the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, Prince of Wales, at the Army Aviation Centre in Stockbridge, Hampshire. IMAGO / Cover-Images

Other than having one of his five senses altered, Charles appears to be handling the treatment well.

He only returned to his royal duties earlier this month, after initially taking time off to assess his diagnosis–during which he still managed to make history with changes to Balmoral Castle and the family's Sandringham Estate. He also altered yet another longstanding tradition by revising the name of a charity he started 48 years ago and expanding its services.

Charles' first royal outing since stepping back into his position full-time took place on April 30, when he was photographed visiting cancer patients and medical staff at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London. Joining him for the event was his wife, Queen Camilla.

His return to the public spotlight is a clear sign that the royals are ready to get back to some sense of normalcy following not one but two recent cancer diagnoses in the family. Weeks after the king revealed his cancer diagnosis in early February, Princess Kate announced she is also undergoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

