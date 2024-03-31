What kind of weather will Asheville, Hendersonville experience during the 2024 eclipse?

As the total solar eclipse rapidly approaches, weather may determine if viewers can see the celestial event when they put on their eclipse-viewing glasses on April 8.

As of March 31, those who want to know the exact weather forecast will have to wait a little longer, as National Weather Service forecasts do not predict more than a week in advance.

However, Ray Russell from the Western North Carolina-based RaysWeather.com gave a prediction.

"I'm confident that it will be dry," he said of April 8.

Russell also predicted scattered clouds, but noted that predicting sky conditions this far in advance are "risky."

Russell said the accuracy of his prediction will improve as the April 8 event approaches.

The National Weather Service gave an 8-14 day precipitation outlook for North America indicating that Asheville should be "near normal" in terms of precipitation between April 5-11, 2024.

Asheville-Hendersonville area forecast? A look at The Weather Channel's predictions

For Asheville, The Weather Channel's 10-day forecast is currently calling for a mix of sunshine and clouds on the day of the eclipse, with a high of 71 degrees and a low of 49 degrees, and a 13% chance of rain.

In Hendersonville, the forecast estimates the weather will be about the same, with a slightly higher chance of rain at 17%. The day is predicted to have a high of 71 degrees and a low of 48.

Researchers give high chance of clear skies for Asheville

Researchers from NOAA and the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies reviewed past cloud data based on historical averages to predict cloud conditions during the eclipse.

On April 8, their research gives Asheville and Hendersonville a 66.3% chance of clear skies.

Wondering if other locations in WNC can expect clear skies? Here are a few predictions:

Boone: 66.3% chance of clear skies

Bryson City: 55.5% chance of clear skies

Franklin: 55.5% chance of clear skies

Mars Hill: 66.3% chance of clear skies

Sylva: 66.3% chance of clear skies

More: What time is 2024 solar eclipse? Best place to see eclipse in WNC? Search your ZIP code

Will Hofmann is the Growth and Development Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Got a tip? Email him at WHofmann@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Early Asheville, Hendersonville total eclipse weather predictions