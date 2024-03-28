What kind of dog is Snoopy? Here's some history on Charlie Brown's canine companion.

On Oct. 2, 1950, "Peanuts" made its comic strip debut. Featured in seven newspapers, the four panels introduced the nation – and eventually the world – to Good ol' Charlie Brown.

For the next 50 years, creator Charles Schulz would chronicle the Peanuts gang and their daily lives, introducing new characters and stories.

Each member had their quirks, from bossy Lucy to pensive Linus. But none were quite like Charlie Brown's canine companion, Snoopy.

The pup was first introduced on Oct. 4, 1950, just two days after the initial comic strip appeared. Soon after, readers would discover that Snoopy was no average dog.

What type of dog is Snoopy?

Snoopy is a beagle, according to his official profile on the Peanuts website. While real beagles are bred to be hunting dogs, Snoopy's role was never that simple.

Throughout his life, Schulz had several dogs. But it was his childhood dog Spike that served as the biggest inspiration for Snoopy. The black-and-white, mixed-breed dog was very smart, according to Schulz. Spike could understand at least 50 words, he said in 1983.

This intelligence and cleverness made its way into Snoopy's character. The cartoon beagle "is a collector of fine art and a root beer connoisseur." He also enjoys having suppertime, playing make-believe and writing, according to his profile.

Snoopy also has several alter-egos, including "Flying Ace" and "Joe Cool". Whether he's battling the Red Baron or exuding charm, Snoopy can be anyone he wants to be with the help of his immense, creative imagination. Despite being a dog, Snoopy and his abilities seemingly have no limits.

Snoopy was promoted to "Head Beagle" in the Feb. 16, 1970 Peanuts strip, an honor that was recognized at the time by then-Los Angeles Mayor Sam Yorty.

Does Snoopy have siblings?

Initially, Snoopy was introduced as an only child. In the June 6, 1959 strip, Snoopy's thought bubbles read, "I've never had any sisters or brothers. I was an only dog!"

Snoopy's family tree eventually grew. In the comic strips, five siblings are introduced: four brothers, Spike, Marbles, Olaf and Andy, and one sister, Belle.

Spike was introduced in the Aug. 13, 1975 strip: "My brother has arisen! Eggs Benedict for my brother, Spike!" Snoopy says.

Belle, the second sibling to be introduced, debuted on June 28, 1976. "I found my sister Belle ... and what a reunion we're having!" Charlie Brown reads from Snoopy's letter in a later strip.

Marbles was introduced in the Sept. 28, 1982 strip. "Peppermint Patty said your brother, "Marbles," is at her house," Charlie Brown tells Snoopy in the following day's comic.

On Jan. 24, 1989, the Peanuts audience met Olaf. "He won! Olaf won! Your brother won the "Ugly Dog" contest!" Lucy tells Snoopy.

In the June 18, 1989 strip, Snoopy sends a letter to his father for Father's Day. He discloses that there were "eight of us in the litter."

In the 1991 television special "Snoopy's Reunion", the remainder of the litter was revealed: Andy, Molly and Rover. Andy was later featured in the comics.

Rover and Molly, however, never appear or are named in the strips.

