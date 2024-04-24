Killers who stabbed Bronx dad-to-be held sick celebration at bar, cops say

After stabbing a father-to-be to death on a Bronx street, two men being sought by police took to a local bar to “celebrate” their killing, an NYPD official said Tuesday.

Keven Ramirez, 27, died Sunday after showing up at BronxCare Health System just before 12:55 a.m., police said.

Detectives retraced the slain man’s steps and determined he was attacked on Wythe Place in Mount Eden not far from where he lived.

Ramirez was stabbed once in the chest after what appeared to be an argument between several men on the block, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

The stabbing punctured an artery and left Ramirez with massive internal bleeding. Hospital staff gave him 30 units of blood, but he could not be saved.

Detectives reviewing video surveillance after the stabbing spotted two men run off and duck into a bar about two blocks from the murder scene.

“They go into a local tavern, order a bucket of Coronas and celebrate their kill,” Kenny said at a news briefing Tuesday.

Ramirez and his girlfriend Yomaira Gomez were expecting their second child in just two weeks, the devastated woman told the Daily News on Monday.

“So I didn’t get time to say ‘bye, you know? Maybe if you called me at the time it happened, maybe I would have time to see my baby daddy and he would talk to me,” she said. “But he already passed.”

Police are still working to track down the men caught on camera sickly celebrating Ramirez’s death.

“They didn’t seem too concerned that they just killed somebody,” said Kenny, who viewed the video.