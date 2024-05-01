‘My kids think I’m an idiot,’ Driver out thousands of dollars after buying an out-of-state car

A man says he purchased a 2014 Mercedes GL 450 sight unseen from an out-of-state seller for around $21,000 and problems began almost immediately.

He wants others to avoid his costly mistake, here’s what he told our sister station he wished he’d done on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Sheldon, a 62-year-old man from Rhode Island, who asked for his last name to remain private, said he bought the car from a New Jersey Seller, which was delivered to his home in October, according to our sister station WFXT in Boston.

“Half my kids think I’m an idiot, the other half feel bad for us,” Sheldon said.

He said the vehicle stalls out and leaks antifreeze constantly. The frame is damaged, two doors have been replaced, and leaking antifreeze burns in the engine and sends white smoke pouring from under the hood.

A mechanic told him the vehicle was either in a flood or a bad collision. He’s spent months battling with the seller and his bank to recoup some of his money.