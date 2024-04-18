Gen Francis Ogolla: Kenya helicopter crash kills country's military chief

President Ruto is seen with the chief of the Kenya Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla in this photo on 28 February [AFP]

Kenya's military chief, Gen Francis Omondi Ogolla, has died after a military helicopter crashed in the west of the country, the president has announced.

Gen Ogolla was in the helicopter alongside eleven other military personnel. Only two people survived.

In a news conference, President William Ruto said it was a "moment of great sadness" for the country.

He had earlier convened an urgent security council meeting.

Mr Ruto said the crash happened at 14:20 local time (12:20 BST). The Kenya Air Force has dispatched an air investigation team to establish the cause of the crash, the president said.

The helicopter came down in Elgeyo Marakwet county, some 400km (250 miles) north-west of the capital Nairobi. "Unfortunately, the aircraft crashed shortly after take off," Mr Ruto said.

Rescue and recovery teams were dispatched to the site of the crash.

Gen Ogolla was appointed by Mr Ruto in April last year, after serving as the Commander of the Air Force and Deputy Chief of Defence Forces.

Mr Ruto described Gen Ogolla - Kenya's highest ranking military officer and the chief military adviser to the president - as a gallant officer who died in the line of duty.

"Our motherland has lost one of her most valiant generals, gallant officers, service men and woman," Mr Ruto told the nation.

The nation will observe a three-day period of mourning, commencing on Friday 19 April. The flags in the Republic of Kenya and in Kenyan missions abroad will fly at half mast, Mr Ruto said.

Nine others killed in the crash were senior military officers: Brig Swale Saidi, Col Duncan Keittany, Lt Col David Sawe, Maj George Benson Magondu, Capt Sora Mohamed, Capt Hillary Litali, Snr Sgt John Kinyua Mureithi, Sgt Cliphonce Omondi, and Sgt Rose Nyawira.

The two survivors are in critical condition and undergoing treatment.

The officers had travelled to Kenya's North Rift region, which has been plagued by banditry.

They were on a mission to reopen some of the schools closed following bandit attacks. They had also visited military officers deployed to stabilise the region.

Additional reporting by Malu Cursino