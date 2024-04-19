Kentucky AG names interim prosecutor after commonwealth attorney’s arrest, resignation

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman has named a temporary commonwealth attorney for the 33rd Judicial Circuit in Hazard after the previous prosecutor resigned due to allegations of doing favors for criminal defendants.

Coleman designated Jackie Steele, commonwealth’s attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit in London, as the temporary prosecutor in Perry County. Two assistant commonwealth’s attorneys, a victim’s advocate and an administrative assistant already serving in the office will assist Steele in his additional duties as well as the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions.

“Jackie Steele has an extraordinary reputation in this region and throughout the law enforcement community. I’m grateful he has agreed to step into this critical role,” Coleman said in a news release. “The people of Perry County should rest assured that there will be no disruptions during this transition, and they have a full team of felony prosecutors upholding the rule of law and keeping them safe.”

Coleman said Steele has agreed to serve as the temporary prosecutor in Perry County until Gov. Andy Beshear appoints a new prosecutor or a November special election determines a new Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Steele has served as a commonwealth’s attorney since 2008, according to Coleman. He was appointed to be a member on the Prosecutors Advisory Council by the Commonwealth’s Attorneys Association and won the Outstanding Commonwealth’s Attorney Award in 2011.

Steele will step into the office previously held by Scott Blair, who was arrested April 12. A criminal complaint alleged Blair helped people facing criminal charges in return for sexual favors and methamphetamine.

Blair resigned as the Perry County prosecutor Monday. He said on his LinkedIn page he had held the job since January 2019.

The charge against Blair is honest services wire fraud, meaning he allegedly deprived the citizens of Perry County of his honest services and used an electronic device in the process. The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison if Blair is convicted.