Kentuckians to get a chance to glimpse a flower moon — and the last of a meteor shower

A “flower” full moon will peak above Central Kentucky soon, and a meteor shower will also be active for the next few days.

The flower moon gets its name from spring blooming season, and it’s also referred to as the “mulberry moon,” “camas blooming time,” “moon of the green leaves” and more names, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

Full moons have multiple names, and many come from Indigenous cultures. The Farmers’ Almanac uses Indigenous moon names, along with monikers from colonial America and other North American sources.

Here’s when to catch a look at the flower moon this year in Fayette County, plus when to see a meteor shower.

When is the next full moon?

The flower moon will peak at 9:53 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time Thursday and will appear full from Tuesday night to Friday, according to NASA.

This week’s forecast is relatively stormy in Lexington. The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday night and possible showers Friday night.

Kentucky stargazers may also get an opportunity to see the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, which peaked earlier this month but will continue activity through Monday.

The Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club will host a stargazing event at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill June 1 and another at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary June 8.

More full moons in 2024

If you don’t get a chance to see this month’s flower moon, you’ll still have seven more opportunities to see a full moon in 2024.

Here’s this year’s full moon calendar, with information from astronomy publication Space.com:

June 21: Strawberry moon

July 21: Buck moon

Aug. 19: Sturgeon moon (supermoon and blue moon)

Sept. 17: Harvest moon (supermoon and partial lunar eclipse)

Oct. 17: Hunter’s moon (supermoon)

Nov. 15: Beaver moon (supermoon)

Dec. 15: Cold moon

