KC Current reveals redevelopment plans for Missouri Riverfront in downtown Kansas City

The Kansas City Current announced plans Monday for a mixed-use district with housing, retail and restaurants as the next phase of their planned $800 million investment in the Berkley Riverfront area.

The project is set to break ground at the end of the year and will be a pedestrian-focused development that extends to the river’s edge and includes affordable housing, according to a KC Current news release.

Others involved in the project include Palmer Square Capital Management, Marquee Development and the Port Authority of Kansas City, Mo.,

“... Our goal is to reconnect Kansas Citians to their riverfront, bringing even more energy and activity to the water,” Angie Long, co-founder and co-owner of the KC Current said in a release. “We believe this foundational investment will benefit our community for years to come and cement the Berkley Riverfront as one of Kansas City’s great neighborhoods.”

The development will be “anchored” by CPKC Stadium, home of the KC Current professional women’s soccer team, Berkley Riverfront Park and the Missouri Riverfront.

The project plans to also include a recreation space, including a new town square that will showcase local restaurants and host year-round activities.

“This thoughtful investment will not only benefit the city and our players, but ultimately create a more welcoming environment for our fans — a place they’re proud to call home and show up to cheer on the team,” said Raven Jemison, President of the KC Current in a statement.

According to a news release from PortKC, the project in 2023 entered a three phase 10-year deal worth $800 million to transform around 10.7 acres into, “a mixed-use, high-density, walkable neighborhood.” This phase includes $200 million in private funding for local restaurants, retail and office space and more.

Jon Stephens, President and CEO of Port KC said in a release that the river front has been reenergized in recent years because of thoughtful investments, from murals to trails and housing,

“Our partnership with the KC Current and this world-class development team is supercharging our vision of a walkable, creative, diverse, and exciting public space,” Jon Stephens, President and CEO of Port KC, said in the news release. “The conversation about Berkley Riverfront has now turned from what could be, to what will be.”

This new district project hopes to attract more visitors and drive economic growth, housing and job creation, the release said.

This phase is expected to be completed by the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the PortKC release said. The KCATA Streetcar is also set to finish by early that same year.