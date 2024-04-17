KBI arrests Columbus, Kansas, police lieutenant accused of child sex crimes

Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a Kansas police lieutenant Wednesday for alleged child sex crimes.

David Justice, 55, of Baxter Springs was arrested near his home for alleged aggravated indecent liberties with a child, indecent solicitation of a child and promoting obscenity to a minor, according to KBI. Justice was a lieutenant with the Columbus Police Department, a city about two and a half hours south of Kansas City.

Troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the arrest.

The Columbus Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office asked the KBI to investigate allegations against Justice in February 2023 when they were reported, and Justice was placed on unpaid administrative leave with the department.

Agents executed search warrants to get evidence leading to his arrest. Justice was booked in Cherokee County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

KBI asks anyone with information that may help the investigation to contact 1-800-KS-CRIME. Anonymous tips can be submitted at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The Cherokee County Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.